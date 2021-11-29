(WFSB) - Health officials across the globe and in Connecticut are keeping a close eye on a new COVID-19 variant called omicron.

While the strain has not been detected yet in the United States yet, officials believe it may already be present in the country.

Monday morning, a team of experts from Hartford HealthCare addressed how people in Connecticut should respond to the variant.

They stressed that there was no reason to panic and that the state has the resources to deal with whatever omicron throws at it.

"Our teams are resilient, our teams are working hard and we have enough supplies of PPE and other supportive structures to support our colleagues as well," said Dr. Ajay Kumar, Hartford HealthCare.

Chief epidemiologist Ulysses Wu said experts are working to learn more about the variant. However, he said omicron is a reminder that COVID will be a part of life for awhile. He urged people to make smart decisions.

"We are never going to win the marathon by stopping at this point, and so we have to reinvigorate our fight against it and that means vaccination, that means boosters, that means testing, that means masking, [and] that means not engaging in risky social behaviors," Wu said.

Kumar said there could be a silver lining to the variant. He said omicron could perhaps serve as a wake up call or catalyst to encourage more people to get vaccinated.

"I think Connecticut has done a good job and with the renewed focus and some more concerns about the omicron, I’m hoping more individuals will ask questions make informed decisions and do the right thing," he said.

As for the rest of the country, President Joe Biden gave an update on the U.S.’s response to the new variant on Monday.

He called the variant a "cause for concern, not a cause for panic."

Starting Monday, the U.S. banned travel from South Africa and seven other countries in the region.

At least a dozen countries reported cases of the omicron variant.

The strain was first identified in South Africa and health officials said it could spread more rapidly than other variants.

On Friday, the World Health Organization declared omicron a “variant of concern.”

"We don't know yet as to whether this is more contagious than the Delta variant. Is it more deadly? We don't know. And we also don't know what is the level of protection that our existing vaccines offer against new variant,” said Dr. Leana Wen, former Baltimore health commissioner.

At the White House on Sunday, Biden met with his COVID-19 response team.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden’s chief medical advisor, said it would be about two more weeks until officials have more definitive information on the transmissibility and severity of the variant.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont issued a statement over the weekend.

"This news of the omicron variant reminds us about the importance of being vaccinated and getting a booster,” Lamont said. “We have now entered the winter holiday season and still need to mask while in indoor public places, practice proper hand hygiene, get tested, and stay home if you feel sick."

Lamont added that the state Department of Public Health has a network of labs studying different variants in the state.

He said they will allow Connecticut to track omicron as scientists learn more about it.