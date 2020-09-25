HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The third phase of Connecticut’s COVID-19 reopening plan is two weeks away.
Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Thursday that ‘Phase 3’ will happen on Oct. 8.
The phase will allow for indoor capacity at restaurants, libraries, and personal service facilities such as like hair salons and barbershops, to expand from 50 percent to 75 percent capacity, while also following COVID-19 safety requirements.
"I think it’s a positive because I think it gives the consumer the impression that things are getting better," Carmine Pellegrino, owner of Carmine’s Bar Grill Stage said Thursday. "From where we are, we can add about an extra 25 people, it’s not that much."
The expansion to 75 percent capacity could be a lifeline for businesses. However, Pellegrino said expansions won’t matter if customers don’t feel safe.
"If they see that people are doing what the rules say to do, they’re going to feel comfortable and come back," Pellegrino said.
Outdoor venues can increase capacity from 25 percent to 50 percent capacity, with masks and social distancing. Indoor venues can also open at 50 percent capacity.
Right now, bars and nightclubs will remain closed.
When it comes to gathering size changes, Lamont said the next phase will allow for indoor commercial establishments to allow for up to 100 people. Private residences can have up to 25.
Outdoor establishments will be capped at 150 people.
For graduations, the next phase will allow for 50 percent capacity, capping the crowd at 200 inside. Outside will allow for 50 percent capacity, or 6 foot spacing.
As the state starts to open up even more than before, it is looking at a slight uptick in its infection rate.
Many people may be wondering why Phase 3 couldn’t have been done during the summer, when the infection rate was lower.
In response, Lamont said he’s doing this in steps.
“I wanted to hold off a few weeks ago. I wanted to see what the impact was from schools and in particular, colleges might be. It’s almost a month later, and we have a pretty good sense of where we’re headed and that’s why now, we’ve got another two weeks until October 8, by then I think we’ll have a pretty good frame of reference,” Lamont said.
The reopening of schools was the priority in August, as outdoor dining was still viable.
Now that schools are back and the weather is turning, the focus moves to the businesses.
In response to the announcement, the Connecticut Restaurant Association released a statement:
Today’s news is another important step in Connecticut’s nation-leading efforts to respond to COVID-19 in a safe and responsible manner. Like the rest of the country, Connecticut is not out of the woods of this pandemic by any stretch, but we've proven that it’s possible to be mindful of our local economy at the same time we keep our residents as safe as possible. It’s important to keep in mind that Connecticut returned to limited indoor dining on June 17. That means that for more than three months, customers throughout the state have been dining indoors while Connecticut has held COVID transmission to some of the lowest levels in the country. Connecticut restaurateurs have proven their ability to adapt, follow new rules, and serve customers safely. Today’s news is a recognition of their hard work and commitment to being part of the solution, and a recognition that the state must help a sector that at its peak employed 10% of the state’s workforce. We want to thank Governor Lamont, Commissioner Lehman, and the rest of their administration for their continued partnership and communication on these issues. Connecticut restaurants will need more help to make it through this difficult time, but the Governor has found ways to keep our industry and others moving ahead of other states, and to do it safely. We look forward to continued work with his administration in the weeks and months ahead.
(3) comments
That is a good thing. I just hope that people can stay smart and keep wearing masks so we don't have to go back a step.
HEIL NED! Looks like if you own a bar or nightclub you are a 4th class citizen/buss. and pretty much forced to find another way to survive.
Using terms as "Heil NED!" shows you're much lower than 4th class and should be treated as such.
Brian Duffy ~~ Tariffville, CT
