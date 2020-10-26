HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It's no trick or treat, but there could be a few snowflakes in the air later this week.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said after a potentially drizzly start to the week and a pleasant Wednesday, a storm system will arrive on Thursday.
"Right now our models are showing that we’ll get a pretty good soaking Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday morning," Haney said.
Thursday, temperatures are expected to be in the 50s.
"But the storm will draw very chilly air into the state by Friday," Haney said. "Highs will only be in the 40s and lower-50s."
It'll be breezy too, which will make it feel even chillier.
"As the storm makes a departure on Friday, there could be some snow showers in northern Connecticut," Haney said. "It's something we'll be closely watching for."
By Friday night, things get even colder with lows in the upper 20s and low-30s.
Halloween itself, however, appears to be nice at this point.
There should be plenty of sunshine with highs in the 50s and lows at night in the 40s.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
