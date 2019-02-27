HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A winter weather advisory goes into effect on Wednesday afternoon for interior Connecticut.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said a weak but troublesome storm system will deposit plowable snow overnight.
"The sky will become cloudy [Wednesday] and spotty light snow will begin to break out during the afternoon, especially in the western half of the state," Haney said.
Meanwhile, temperatures may only crack the mid-20s for highs.
The snow is expected to become steadier as temperatures bottom out in the upper teens and 20s overnight.
"That means this will be a light, fluffy snowfall which will be a nice change from the sleet and freezing rain," Haney said.
The snow is expected to have an impact on the Thursday morning commute; however, it will end before mid-morning.
"We are forecasting a total of 2 to 5 inches inland, and 1 to 3 inches closer to the coast," Haney said.
Later in the day on Thursday, skies will clear and the roads should be in better shape.
Temperatures will peak in the mid-to-upper 30s.
Lows overnight Thursday into Friday will range between 15 and 25 degrees.
The next chance for winter weather comes Saturday.
"Saturday morning will be dry, but we’ll likely see a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain during the afternoon," Haney said. "Precipitation could change to all rain for a while Saturday evening."
Highs for Saturday should be between 35 and 45 degrees from north to south.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
