ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A barricaded man in Enfield has been taken into custody but the weapon he used to fire at police remains missing, according to police.
SWAT was involved in a standoff with the man Tuesday evening into the early morning hours of Wednesday.
Donald Moody, 53, was safely taken into custody shortly before 6 a.m. after the 12 hour situation.
During the standoff, Moody fired up to five shots at law enforcement from inside his home at 130 Shaker Rd. around 1 a.m., according to police.
There were no injuries.
Chief Alaric Fox said Moody was unwilling to come to the door when police attempted to serve an arrest warrant at 8:30 p.m.
The warrant stemmed from a domestic violence incident where Moody allegedly aimed a handgun at a person's head and cocked the gun.
“Efforts throughout the late evening and through the early morning hours to convince the subject to turn himself in, to give himself up, were not successful," said Chief Alarick Fox, Enfield Police Department.
Police were communicating with Moody through the late evening hours, but the line of communication stopped early on Wednesday morning.
Criminal charges will be filed following a routine medical exam.
"Certainly on the lower end, there’s a basic interfering with police, but on the much more significant end we’ll have to determine an appropriate charge in conjunction with the state’s attorney’s office relative to the shooting," Fox said.
Police were expected to execute a search warrant in Moody's home later Wednesday.
Residents were asked to shelter in place during the standoff. However, there is currently no danger to the public.
"I didn’t hear any shots or anything, but definitely heard there was noises in the background that aren’t normal for like 1:00 in the morning," said Erica Cook of Enfield. "Then this morning my daughter had high school and we waited for the bus and it never showed so we went to a different bus stop."
Shaker Road was closed between Bacon Road and Candlewood Circle.
North Maple Street was closed between Armstrong Road and Moody Road.
Enfield Police Department, North Central Emergency Services, and CREST were all on the scene.
"The original incident causes us some concern for his interaction with others, the shooting at the police officers at the scene [is] a significant area of concern for everyone involved," Fox said.
