MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A high school in Meriden is locked down after what turned out to be a prop gun appeared in an online video.
Meriden police confirmed that they launched an investigation at Orville H. Platt High School on Tuesday morning.
They first responded around 8:20 a.m. at the request of school administrators. Dispatch logs indicated that they were called to the school for a "weapons violation."
A video believed to have been filed in the school on Tuesday morning was posted on social media. It showed a student brandishing what was believed to have been a firearm.
"The school was immediately placed into lockdown," said Sgt. Darrin McKay, Meriden police. "The police department formed a perimeter and secured the school."
Two suspects were located through staff help and internal video at the school.
"It was learned the two suspects were inside the school but had not reported to either of their classes," McKay said.
Police said they conducted a search of the building. The two suspects were located in the auditorium along with another group of students. The boys, ages 16 and 15, were taken into custody and will be charged with breach of peace.
"In the auditorium, a prop gun was located and reported to be the weapon in the video," McKay said. "All the students in the auditorium will face internal consequences."
Police said that parents compelled to respond to the school were asked to report to Centennial Plaza, which was the old Stop and Shop supermarket.
However, they told parents later in the morning that everyone was safe.
No injuries were reported.
Police said students were back to learning later in the morning.
ATF, Connecticut State Police, and municipal agencies offered mutual aid for the investigation, Meriden police said
Channel 3 left messages with the superintendent's office and has a crew on the scene at Platt High School.
Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.