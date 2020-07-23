HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Storms started to roll into the state just before 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.
A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Hartford, Tolland, Litchfield, Windham, Fairfield and New Haven counties through this evening.
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Litchfield County until 7:15 p.m.
The Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma put Connecticut in a "slight risk" category for severe weather, Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.
"The main risks will be damaging winds and hail. Torrential downpours are likely in some locations as well since there is so much moisture in the air," DePrest said.
Track the storms with Channel 3's Interactive radar here.
An Early Warning Weather Alert was launched on Wednesday in advance of a warm front that could have touched off some thunderstorms.
Conditions will improve after midnight, although a few showers could linger along the coast.
Thursday night will be warm and muggy with lows between 65 and 75 degrees.
Thursday also became the sixth day of our heat wave, with the temperature reaching 91 degrees at Bradley International Airport.
A heat advisory is in effect for Litchfield, Fairfield, northern New Haven and northern Middlesex from noon until 8 p.m. on Thursday.
The state is then expected to see a break from the humidity as a cold front passes.
"Tomorrow will be partly sunny and very warm with highs in the upper 80s. However, the humidity will drop to more tolerable levels thanks to a drier northwesterly flow that will develop on the heels of the front," DePrest said.
There will be a mix of sun and clouds, and a slight chance for an afternoon shower and possibly a rumble of thunder.
"It is shaping up the be a quiet weekend with a low risk for showers and storms," DePrest said.
Both Saturday and Sunday will likely feature a partly to mostly sunny sky.
There is a good chance the state will see the beginning of another heat wave starting Sunday. It would mark the fourth of 2020.
Read the full technical discussion here.
