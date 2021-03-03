NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – Even though it’s been off to a chilly start, March means longer days and warmer weather.
March is a big month for Connecticut. The state will add 80 minutes of daylight, the clocks change, plus to ocean temperatures finally start getting warmer.
There’s a lag in the warmup, so anything from snow to 70-degree weather is possible.
“March weather in Connecticut is like they say, comes in like a lion, goes out like a lamb. We’re not big snow people, we don’t like being cold, although it is great at the end, right now, I mean today is pretty nice, but yesterday with the wind chill, it was horrible,” said Daniel Dyson.
If you’re not in the mood to do lawn work yet, there’s no rush.
“I would sit and watch the birds. I would just wait. I’d really wait until the snow melted. Of course, you could get out there and be in your yard and pick some branches that are around, but you really have to wait for the snow,” said Nancy Jay, Stonehedge Landscaping & Garden Center.
People with frozen lawns may have to wait a hot minute, but people near the coast can start preparing their lawns and gardens now.
“Test your soil, put some lime down, get some sand from the roadside. Probably around the end of March, early April is a good time to fertilize,” Jay said.
It’s tough to believe with all the ice on the ponds and all of the snow on the grass still, but when it’s all said and done, it’s more than likely that March will have above average temperatures. Those 50 and 60-degree says will be here soon enough.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.