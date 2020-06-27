WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Saturday’s weather is slightly dampening business for restaurants in the era of COVID-19.
At West Hartford center, the city embraced extended patio seating. But of course, no one is eating outside on this rainy Saturday.
The service industry has rapidly evolved to whatever is thrown its way.
Yet, restaurants say takeout continues to dominate business.
In fact, many foresee this trend is here to stay.
This, despite indoor dining being available since about a week and a half ago.
At this quaint French restaurant, it’s seen a mix.
“Certainly, everybody wants to be outside on the nicer days. There’s been some people I think who would only eat outside to this point. But most people are open to either. When we’re quite busy there could be quite a long wait on the patio and people are happy to come inside,” said Christopher Lynch, of Avert Brasserie Restaurant.
The restaurant said lunch was strong earlier Saturday, both indoor and outdoor despite the rain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.