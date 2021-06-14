(WFSB) – The weather on Monday forced a lot of changes to end of the year celebrations for high schools.
Graduations in several towns across the state either postponed or moved inside.
From COVID-19 safety measures to now the weather, students and staff have been dealing with a lot.
Seniors at Bristol Central High School say they are glad their school just moved their graduation inside the gym.
Students have been waiting for this day to kick off summer, but Mother Nature had other plans.
“It’s kind of fitting that it will be raining and stormy out for all of it. We have been able to do things like prom and what not, but there has always been rain and whatever, just COVID dragging it down, but not totally canceling everything. Just enough to be something to remember, I guess,” said Isaac Sanzone, Bristol Central High School senior.
It’s been a year mixed of emotions, but Isaac Sanzone will be graduating on Monday night.
The ceremony was moved from Muzzy Field to inside the school’s gym because of the weather. Guests were also cut short and only two people per student are allowed to show up.
“Two tickets per person now that it’s going to be inside the gymnasium as opposed to four for outside. Fortunately, I have a twin brother who is also a senior, so we are not going to feel the same effect that some families will,” Sanzone said.
A similar situation for Bristol Eastern High School as their graduation will also be inside.
"That was an unfortunate thing. We have a grandparent who wanted to come and now he can't come and has to watch it on Youtube, but you know, we are making the best of it. Thank goodness his sister is in band, so she will be able to be there as well," said Patricia Miller.
However, in other districts, the plans changed completely. In Waterbury, the high school ceremony was moved to Thursday. As for Windsor, their graduation was moved until Wednesday.
All these districts hoping for a happy and clear ending.
Graduation at Bristol Central High School is set for 6:30 p.m.
