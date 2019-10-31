(WFSB) - Cities, towns and neighborhoods across the state elected to postpone Halloween trick-or-treating and other related festivities due to a frightening forecast.

One of the communities that pushed activities to this weekend is in Naugatuck.

The people on Millville Avenue told Channel 3 that they're concerned about the forecast, so they moved their big event, in which police shut down their street, to the weekend.

With scattered showers on tap for Thursday night, trick or treaters and their parents will need to pack the rain coats and the umbrellas.

“It’s generations that have been coming, but now it’s kinda crept all down the street and even the side streets a little," said Jeanne Scheithe, Naugatuck.

The neighborhood goes all out with its decorations and attracts thousands of children every Halloween.

That's why its members moved it to Saturday night.

“This is specifically that area. This isn’t a town organized event," said officer Danielle Durette, Naugatuck police. "This is specifically those citizens that live there, created it into this place to be. They’ve voiced the concerns, so everyone else in town is welcomed to trick or treat on Thursday.”

While the official neighborhood event will slide to the weekend, residents said they still expect people to show up Thursday night.

Down on the shoreline, East Lyme's first selectman also moved trick-or-treating to Saturday.

Down on the shoreline, East Lyme's first selectman also moved trick-or-treating to Saturday.

First Selectman Mark Nickerson said the decision wasn't made lightly.

He told Channel 3 that it made sense to postpone Halloween activities to a day with a better weather forecast.

Cornwall's Park and Recreation Halloween party and trick or treating has been postponed to Friday, Nov. 1 from 5-8 p.m.

Woodbridge's Volunteer Fire Department said on Facebook that it is rescheduling its annual Truck or Treat Event for the towns of Woodbridge, Bethany and Orange.

The department said it will now be held on Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Police said if people are planning to head out, they should be careful. They urged them to make sure they're visible and take precautions for the rain.

Police said if people are planning to head out, they should be careful. They urged them to make sure they're visible and take precautions for the rain.

