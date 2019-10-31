(WFSB) - Cities, towns and neighborhoods across the state elected to postpone Halloween trick-or-treating events due to a frightening forecast.

Wallingford moved its Halloween trick-or-treat event to Saturday. It'll happen from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

According to police, North Main Street near Dutton Park will be closed for it.

One of the other communities that pushed activities to this weekend is in Naugatuck.

The people on Millville Avenue told Channel 3 that they're concerned about the forecast, so they moved their big event, in which police shut down their street, to the weekend.

“It’s generations that have been coming, but now it’s kinda crept all down the street and even the side streets a little," said Jeanne Scheithe, Naugatuck.

The neighborhood goes all out with its decorations and attracts thousands of children every Halloween.

That's why its members moved it to Saturday night.

“This is specifically that area. This isn’t a town organized event," said officer Danielle Durette, Naugatuck police. "This is specifically those citizens that live there, created it into this place to be. They’ve voiced the concerns, so everyone else in town is welcomed to trick or treat on Thursday.”

While the official neighborhood event will slide to the weekend, residents said they still expect people to show up Thursday night.

In Essex, the Essex Fire Engine Co. 1 replaced its parade with a gathering at the Essex Fire Headquarters on Saybrook Road. People can stop by between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. for hot dogs, popcorn, hot apple cider and tricks for treats.

Down on the shoreline, East Lyme's first selectman sought moved trick-or-treating to Saturday.

First Selectman Mark Nickerson said the decision wasn't made lightly. However, he said people indicated that they planned to go out anyway and given a milder forecast, he couldn't blame them.

"It is my hope that homeowners are prepared to welcome ghosts and goblins to their door whether it is [Thursday night] or Saturday," Nickerson wrote on Facebook.

He apologized for the confusion.

"I will always err on the side of safety for our community. Whether [Thursday night] or Saturday, please be safe," he said.

Cornwall's Park and Recreation Halloween party and trick or treating has been postponed to Friday, Nov. 1 from 5-8 p.m.

Woodbridge's Volunteer Fire Department said on Facebook that it is rescheduling its annual Truck or Treat Event for the towns of Woodbridge, Bethany and Orange.

The department said it will now be held on Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Police said if people are planning to head out, they should be careful. They urged them to make sure they're visible and take precautions for the rain.

For a list of indoor Halloween events in the state, head here.