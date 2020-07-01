TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A job fair originally scheduled for Wednesday has been rescheduled for Thursday.
The firm Express Employment Professionals set up the drive-through job fair to happen at the parking lot behind the Torrington Armory at 153 South Main St.
“With the growing popularity of curbside pickups at stores, we thought why not adapt that model to help people looking for work,” said Jim Borghoff, owner of the Torrington Express office. “We’re excited to host this unique job fair event and look forward to making new friends and helping people find meaningful employment."
The fair is set to happen on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
More information can be found on the Express Employment Professionals website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.