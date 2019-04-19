(WFSB) -- There are Easter weekend events happening all over the state.
While some are still on scheduled, others are being impacted by the rain.
Saturday
Bristol: Liberty Baptist Church Easter egg hunt, rain or shine
Durham: Easter egg hunt, Allyn Brook Park, 9am
Enfield: Annual egg hunt, Enrico Fermi High School 11:30-3p
Farmington: Farmington Miniature Golf Easter Egg Hunt cancelled
Hartford: Breakfast with the Easter Bunny, William O’Neill Armory, 9:30am
Mystic: Egg hunt, Olde Mistick Village
West Haven: Easter Egg Scramble postponed to April 22
Sunday
West Hartford: Easter egg hunt, Conard High School, 830-11am
Looking to add/adjust your event? Send an email to WFSBContentProducer@meredith.com
