MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- For those who haven’t put up their Christmas tree yet, and are looking to buy a real one, better act quickly.
Kathy Kogut and her family own Kogut's Hemlock Hill Tree Farm in Meriden.
She said her husband has been growing Christmas trees for decades.
“My husband has been growing trees since he was 16. So it's over 50 years,” Kogut said.
She said because of the weather, there’s been a Christmas tree shortage.
“The reason being is most likely the weather. It's been bad weather up north. Up in Canada and Nova Scotia, where the trees come from. New Hampshire, Vermont is also a big wholesaling place and they've had a lot of snow and ice,” Kogut said.
Down south in North Carolina they've dealt with a lot of rain too.
Closer to home, there are some Connecticut businesses that are closed this season.
“There are some farms aren't opening this year because it was such a wet growing season and some of their trees didn't make it,” Kogut said.
There about more than 500 tree farms in Connecticut, where the weather hasn’t really impacted prices.
“Most people will close once they meet their quota, so if they can only can cut 300 trees and sell 300 trees that's all they'll do and close early,” Kogut said.
If you haven't shopped for your real tree yet, she has some advice.
“Get your tree soon. You get the best selection when you go early and as long as you keep it hydrated that tree is going to last,” Kogut said.
