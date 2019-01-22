BETHANY, CT (WFSB) - Time and frigid temperatures are working against crews in Bethany.
Fewer than 900 customers remained without power on Tuesday following Winter Storm Yoshi.
Schools in town were closed for a second straight day. See the complete list here.
The fire department issued a message that said crews will restore power to one area only to have it go out again.
It said those crews have had to make repairs in some neighborhoods more than once.
The first selectman said trees and power lines remain coated with ice.
Hundreds of families in town remain without power for a third day.
Several shelters were made available to them. However, even those places are running on generator power.
In addition to the power situation, another concern is damaged pipes.
Crews said that'll be a focus over the next few days.
Channel 3 did notice that several roads were clear in town.
Monday, many were blocked by debris.
Stay with Channel 3 for the latest.
