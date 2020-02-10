HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- 35,000 homeowners in Connecticut have struggled in recent years as the foundations of their homes crumble beneath their feet.
Congressman Joe Courtney and representatives from the Internal Revenue Service will hold a web seminar on Monday at 2 p.m. to answer tax questions from residents about the ongoing crumbling foundations predicament the eastern part of the state.
According to a press release, Courtney and IRS workers will discuss how to apply a property casualty loss tax deduction.
The phones lines will open for questions at the end of the web seminar.
Click here to join the web seminar.
To call in and ask a question, dial 888-331-8226, using access code 2240201.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.