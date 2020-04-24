HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is not receiving high marks when it comes to social distancing, according to recently-released results of a study.
The data graphing and collecting website Unacast unveiled its Social Distancing Scoreboard this week.
It gave Connecticut a grade of C-.
It put the state's reduction in average mobility at between 40 and 55 percent, which Unacast graded at a C.
However, reduction in non-essential visits was between 65 and 70 percent, which was good enough for a B.
Broken down by county, most received between a C+ and C-. Middlesex County, however, was given a D+.
RELATED: THE LATEST: COVID-19 related deaths over 1,600, hospitalizations trending down
Gov. Ned Lamont reported on Thursday that the number of positive COVID-19 cases was at 23,100 and the deaths associated with the virus were at 1,639.
To see the complete results of Unacast's study, head to its website here.
