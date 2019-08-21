(WFSB) – Students and teachers are getting ready for the new school year.
There’s a new website that’s making shopping for those getting school supplies, a walk in the park.
With a few easy clicks, parents and teachers can buy one or many items on their shopping list from some of the major retailers in the country.
According to the PTO Today, the website 'Teacher Lists' is one-stop-shopping for parents, teachers, and administrators on the go with no time to comb the aisles of stores.
The list is a collection of back to school supply lists from around the country.
There’s one section for parents and another for school staff.
“It’s free to the parents. It’s just a more efficient way for them to pick up those items that teachers request,” said Charles Field.
Parents can enter their zip code on the website to find a list of supplies for their school.
The website allows parents to buy from some of the major retailers like Walmart, Target, Staples and Office Depot.
PTO Today says they collected about 1.7 million lists this year from the 2 million classrooms around the country.
If you would like to buy from Teacher Lists, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.