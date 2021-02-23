HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- With Gov. Ned Lamont loosening COVID-19 restrictions on some events starting in March, some local small vendors said it’s not enough.
Starting March 19, large indoor events like weddings, retirement parties, and bar mitzvahs will be capped at 100 people, which is up from 25.
An event outdoors will be capped at 200 people, up from 50.
However, in neighboring New York, they’re reopening indoor venues with a cap of 150 people.
Connecticut vendors said the extra 50 people would make a huge difference.
“It gives you the opportunity to breathe and not have to say, which cousin doesn't come to our wedding? With one of my close high school or college friends will not be coming to the wedding? That makes a world of a different for larger families. This is the biggest day of your life and now you have to decide who can and cannot go,” said Michael Simonetta, of Michael Simonetta DJ and Event Services.
Usually packed with more than 75 weddings every year, Simonetta said he hasn’t hosted a wedding in one year.
“It's still zero for zero because brides have to be months out for preparation for weddings and not knowing a single thing, they've already canceled or rescheduled,” Simonetta said.
They’re doing so even with the increase in capacity for indoor and outdoor events.
“I know they are giving us a tent, but it's a tent with no sides. No heating, no cooling because there's no sides. If you're doing a tent wedding in April for 200 people or 100 in the wet grass and cold. How is that going to go,” Simonetta said.
Simonetta said while still adhering to Centers for Disease Control guidelines, he wishes vendors had a voice in these decisions.
“We've been shut down for a year. We've waited for the vaccine. The rollout is happening. People are getting the vaccination. The numbers are down tremendously. I think it's time to start allowing people to get back and enjoy life again,” Simonetta added.
Vendors said if people keep rescheduling, after a while, they’ll just have the event at their home or in their backyard, and that small business doesn’t get the business.
Channel 3 reached out to the governor’s office on this topic but has not yet heard back.
