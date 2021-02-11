WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Daily positivity rates are the lowest they’ve been in three months.
The push to reopen the state is gaining momentum, especially since New York is doing it.
New York is going to expand indoor dining spaces that hold events and if Connecticut did the same, it would help places like Webb Barn in Old Wethersfield.
They usually do 40 to 60 weddings each year, but last year they only did four.
“I have a lot of couples contacting me and wanting to know what’s going to happen as far out as September,” said Katie Sullivan.
Right now, they don’t have to answers for the anxious couples.
“Weddings don’t get talked about a lot. They talk about other things,” Sullivan said.
Weddings and other indoor events are taking center stage. That’s because on March 15, New York will reopen indoor venues, like wedding venues, to 50 percent capacity with a max of 150 people.
The Webb Barn has a capacity of 135.
“People would be able to have the full wedding they originally hoped for when they booked,” Sullivan said.
Channel 3 asked Governor Ned Lamont on Thursday if he would consider flicking that switch, which would immediately bring places like the Webb Barn back to pre-pandemic life.
“These are the types of things we are going to consider. We just figured we had the Super Bowl, we’re watching the variants, it’s been a week or two. I think early next week, we’ll be in a position to make some clear direction on that,” Lamont said.
Until then, couples and their venues, which struggled to drum up business during the pandemic, will be waiting and hoping that the positive trends we’re seeing with the virus will translate into their version of the Connecticut comeback.
“If we could have our season, we would be thrilled,” Sullivan said.
The Webb Barn has roughly 30 weddings planning for this year, so they’re down a big from the 40 to 60 they usually book. They are also a non-profit, so the wedding business helps fund the educational mission of the Webb-Deane-Stevens Museum which sits on Main Street.
