WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Wedding season should be around the corner, but coronavirus concerns are affecting whether people should tie the knot now or wait.
Confirmed coronavirus cases in the state have people wondering if it’s risky to still have weddings.
“It’s been difficult. It’s hard on both the side of the venue and the side of the couple to really know what to do,” said Katie Sullivan.
Rental coordinator Katie Sullivan for the Webb Barn is in the business of celebrating couples. The venue is also a money-maker for the Webb-Deane-Stevens Museum.
Adding to the stress of already planning a wedding, engaged couples like Jessie Daniels and Jackie Gladstein, are watching the headlines closely. They’re expected to get married on May 24.
“We’re still on course, but we’re getting a little bit more nervous the closer the date comes,” Daniels said.
An already delicate issue without COVID-19 is trimming the list to reflect President Trump’s guidelines of not gathering in groups of more than 10 people.
“I have a large family, many siblings. We have aunts and uncles. We want so many people to be there, but ultimately, it might just be parents, the person ordaining it, us, and our dog,” Gladstein said.
At the Webb Barn, any wedding season seems unclear.
“We’re just working day to do and doing our best. We don’t want anyone getting sick,” Sullivan said.
Channel 3 asked the Webb Barn if it would entertain the idea of asking people where they’ve traveled to ask guests if they have any COVID-19 symptoms, but it said, it many know more by the end of April and it depends on the cases in our state.
