HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- After a stretch of some dry weather, rain is making its way across the state on Wednesday.
The rain is the result of a cold front approaching from the west, along with tropical moisture associated with Tropical Storm Erin.
Track the rain with the Channel 3 Interactive Radar here.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the big headline for Wednesday will be the potential torrential downpours.
“Scattered showers develop by midday with rain becoming heavier at times late afternoon, through the evening hours (rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out),” Dixon said.
He added that 1 to 2 inches of rain could fall, with locally higher amounts especially near the Rhode Island border.
There is the potential for some localized flash flooding, along with isolated poor drainage flooding.
“The heaviest of the rain appears to fall across eastern MA and RI, that's where a Flash Flood Watch is in effect,” Dixon said.
The rain will wind down overnight.
Thursday will be a nice day with partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid-80s.
We’ll end the week with a mix of sun and clouds on Friday.
“A weak cold front will approach New England from the west but it will have very little moisture to work with as it moves through CT. That means there will only be a slight chance for a shower, primarily later in the day,” Dixon said.
It’ll be a beautiful start to the holiday weekend, with mostly sunny skies on Saturday and low humidity.
Sunday will start out nice, but clouds will take over during the afternoon.
“While most of the day will likely be dry, some light rain showers may develop at some point late in the day,” Dixon said.
Read the full Technical Discussion here.
