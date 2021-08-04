There were at least two reported deaths and five serious injuries during the storm.
The state’s energy companies were heavily criticized for how they handled the response to the outages.
Eversource said it has made a number of changes and improvements since that storm, including overhauling its outage map to allow real-time updates.
The company said it also established a new team to work directly with towns and first responders to speed up responses to urgent repairs.
Eversource is also rolling out drones to help pinpoint repairs it needs to focus on.
“Since Tropical Storm Isaias, we’ve been listening to our customers, community leaders and regulators, and we’ve used that feedback to improve our Emergency Response Plan (ERP),” said Eversource President of Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom. “Storms are happening more frequently and are more intense. Since Isaias we’ve had 10 significant storms in Connecticut that in total caused more than 409,000 outages across the state and we quickly responded and restored power to our customers. We continue working hard to strengthen the system to better withstand the fierce weather we’ve been seeing. While we can’t prevent storms from happening, we understand that customers depend on us to restore power as quickly and safely as possible and we take that responsibility seriously.”
Eversource outlined its updates in a press release on Wednesday, which include:
Leveraging private contractor crews from the western U.S. to supplement home crews ahead of the storm
Creating a new team to work directly with municipalities and first responders to prioritize public-safety emergencies, clear blocked roads and speed the response to urgent repairs
Expanding capacity for online outage reporting and stress-testing the system to handle unusually high call volumes
Implementing a standard cadence of communications to all communities before, during and after a storm, along with improved training and municipal integration for Community Liaisons
Increasing outreach to customers with life-threatening medical needs so they stay well-informed during an outage
Using drone technology and other innovative techniques to more quickly identify what needs to be repaired and in which locations
