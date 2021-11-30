HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Wednesday’s Wolf Pack hockey game has been postponed due to COVID-19.
In a press release, the American Hockey League said the Dec. 1 game between the Hartford Wolf Pack and the Springfield Thunderbirds will not be played due to COVID-19 protocols impacting the Wolf Pack.
A make-up date has not yet been announced.
The decision to postpone the game was made in consultation with medical experts and the AHL, officials said.
“Season ticket holders are asked to hold onto their tickets for the new date, which will be announced shortly. All group purchasers will be contacted by their respective sales representative. For single game buyers, you can exchange your ticket at the Sunwave Gas and Power Ticket Office for any 2021-22 Wolf Pack home game. You may also call 860-727-8010,” the press release said.
