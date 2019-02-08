HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Heavy rain arrived in the state on Friday morning and will be a precursor to some chilly temperatures.
Ushering in the cold weather is a cold front that will bring some windy conditions.
"The cold front will pass through Connecticut during the late morning and early afternoon," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "It’ll be accompanied by a round of rain showers [Friday] morning, but the wet weather should end around midday."
Track the rain with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
Once the precipitation clears, temperatures may reach into the 50s.
However, as the skies brighten and become sunny, wind arrives in advance of the front.
A wind advisory has been posted for northern Connecticut starting Friday night and running through Saturday morning.
"Temperatures will fall back into the 30s," Haney said. "Plus, a northwest wind could gust to 40 mph."
The air is expected to turn even colder by Friday night.
By dawn on Saturday, temps should range between 15 and 23 degrees.
"The wind chill will be in the single digits, perhaps even below zero in some locations," Haney said.
Saturday looks to be mostly sunny, windy and cold.
Highs should range from the mid-20s in northwestern Connecticut to the 30s everywhere else.
The evening looks clear but cold the lows in the teens to single digits.
Aside from some potential flurries Sunday into Monday, both days appear clear and calm with highs in the 30s.
The next chance for wintry weather comes Tuesday and Wednesday next week.
"For now, we are forecasting the sky to become cloudy Tuesday with snow and/or an icy mix developing in the afternoon and evening," Haney said. "The icy mix should continue Tuesday night, but it could change to snow by Wednesday morning."
Snow should wrap up by midday on Wednesday with the afternoon becoming partly sunny and windy.
However, the forecast is subject to change.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.