HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Passing showers can be expected throughout Monday.
The same storm system that arrived Sunday has stuck around.
"The week is off to a grey, cool, and breezy start," said meteorologist Mark Dixon. "We’ll see some passing showers throughout the day, with temps only reaching the mid-40s for highs."
The normal high for this time of year should be closer to 65
Slowly during the evening, the precipitation will dissipate.
The weather of the next two days should be an improvement.
A high pressure cell will move into the state from the west.
"[Tuesday] and Wednesday, we should be able to squeeze in two drier, brighter, milder days, relatively speaking," Dixon said. "Highs [will be] 55-60."
The skies should be partly-sunny.
"Another storm system moves in on Thursday, bringing more rain that could be steadier/heavier late in the day," Dixon said. "Some scattered showers likely linger into Friday."
The weekend appears to be dry and seasonable.
Temperatures on both days look to be well into the 60s.
