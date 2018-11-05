HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Rain is falling in the state as part of a couple of chances for shower activity to start this week.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the first round of wet weather arrived on Monday morning.
"The week is off to a cloudy, cool and wet start," Dixon said. "Scattered showers will be around through the evening commute [with] light to moderate rain."
Track the rain with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
Temperatures should hover near 50 degrees.
Round two arrives on Tuesday.
"[Tuesday] will be cloudy and should be about 10 degrees milder than [Monday]," Dixon said. "Rain becomes likely again during the afternoon/evening and some rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out. The threat for severe weather is well to our southwest, toward Philly/DC."
On the heels of the departing front, a gusty westerly wind may develop, and the sky will become partly sunny.
"Wednesday and Thursday will be brighter/drier days," Dixon said.
Highs will be in the 60s on Wednesday, but cooler air will spread over the state Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night.
Temps will dip into the 30s to near 40 degrees.
"We’ll end the week with rain Friday afternoon/evening," Dixon said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
