HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Rain arrived overnight and is expected to remain an issue throughout Monday morning.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said it came from the Ohio Valley and moved across Connecticut from west to east.
"We'll start to dry things out later [Monday] morning into the early afternoon," Haney said. "That's when we should see a little sunshine that will move the temps up."
With enough sunshine, temps could push the 70 degree mark in parts of the state, particularly in southwestern Connecticut.
"Where clouds persist, highs will be in the upper 50s and 60s," Haney said.
Tuesday appears to be warm with highs near 70 but wet later in the day.
Haney said a storm system will move out to sea to the south of New England; however, a cold front connected to it will pass through the state and offer some showers and thunderstorms.
"Wednesday will be partly sunny, and a strong northwesterly breeze will deliver a shot of cooler air," Haney said. "Morning lows will be in the 40s and afternoon highs could be held to the 50s."
Seasonably mild weather looks to return for Thursday and Friday, but with a chance for rain showers on the latter.
