(WFSB) - In-person church services resumed on Monday in the Hartford and Norwich archdioceses following a months-long shutdown due to the coronavirus.
Parishioners had to deal with a number of changes and new guidelines in order to safely attend.
"This is a great day for our church, this is a great day for our families," said Fr. Daniel McLearen, rector of the Cathedral of St. Joseph.
Gov. Ned Lamont gave houses of worship the green light to reopen as early as the last weekend in May, but the archdioceses in Hartford and Norwich are limiting their services to weekdays only and granting Catholics an exemption from their Sunday service obligation through Sept. 6.
For devout Catholics, Monday was a day of rejoicing.
"I was crying all the way in," said Marie Pelletier of Broad Brook. "Yeah, this is very emotional because we receive Jesus in the Eucharist, and I've been missing him a lot."
The Cathedral of St. Joseph, the mother church for the Archdiocese of Hartford, welcomed back its congregation with an in-person mass on Monday morning.
Worshippers also attended a service at Christ the King Church in the Archdiocese of Norwich.
Parishioners at both churches said it was good to be back as a community. However, there were some differences.
"It's hard, but I’m just so happy to be back," Pelletier said.
Here are the guidelines the state asked houses of worship to follow:
- Indoor: Limit of 25 percent capacity or a maximum of 100 people, whichever is smaller.
- Outdoor: Maximum of 150 people
- No choirs or singing groups
Church leaders want parishioners to register ahead of time and print tickets.
Other guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention include maintaining social distance and no sharing of cups or other items during service.
Masks must also be worn.
Pastors also have to consider adding services so they can follow the requirements and accommodate their community who want to rejoin for in-person mass.
The Diocese of Norwich is limiting its gatherings to less than 50.
Church goers are encouraged to check their local parish website, bulletin, or social media for the most up-to-date information and to see if their church will continue live streaming services if they feel more comfortable participating that way.
McLearen said he was appointed rector of The Cathedral of St. Joseph back in late February.
"I arrived here 2 weeks before everything fell apart," he said. "So, I haven't really had an opportunity to meet my congregation yet. So now I will finally have that opportunity."
McLearen said the goal is to be a beacon of light and rejuvenation.
"Sometimes when things are taken away from us, we then realize how important they are to us in life," he said.
