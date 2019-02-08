HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The heavy rain Friday morning was a precursor to what will be some chilly temperatures this weekend.
The wind will pick up Friday afternoon as a cold front moves into the state.
"Gusts could reach or exceed 40 mph with colder air filtering into the state," said Meteorologist Mark Dixon.
A wind advisory has been posted for northern Connecticut starting Friday night and running through Saturday morning.
"[Friday] afternoon, the wind intensifies with the passage of [the] cold front," Dixon said. "Gusts could reach or exceed 40 mph. Temperatures by the evening commute will start dropping, through the 40s into the 30s."
The air is expected to turn even colder by Friday night.
"Wind chill values go into the 20s/teens," Dixon said.
By dawn on Saturday, temps should range between 15 and 23 degrees.
"The weekend will be dry and bright, but cold," Dixon said. "Saturday, highs may struggle to reach freezing and the wind will be a factor. In the morning, it will feel more like the single digits, if not subzero in the northwest hills."
Highs should range from the mid-20s in northwestern Connecticut to the 30s everywhere else.
The evening looks clear but cold with lows in the teens to single digits.
"By the afternoon, wind chill values will only be in the teens," Dixon said. "Sunday should be seasonably cold, but less windy."
Aside from some potential flurries Sunday into Monday, both days appear clear and calm with highs in the 30s.
The next chance for wintry weather comes Tuesday and Wednesday next week.
"All eyes are on the Tuesday to Wednesday timeframe as a storm looks to develop and bring a variety of precipitation types to Connecticut," Dixon said.
Snow should wrap up by midday on Wednesday with the afternoon becoming partly sunny and windy.
However, the forecast is subject to change.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.