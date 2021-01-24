NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Authorities continue to investigate after a series of vehicle thefts early Saturday morning.
According to New Haven Police Captain Anthony Duff, four teenagers robbed a delivery driver on Sherman Avenue around 2 a.m.
They also took the New Haven man's Honda Pilot SUV.
Later that morning, around 6:30, a resident on Beverly Road went outside and started up his Hyundai Elantra, but, for reasons unknown, left it unattended with the engine running.
That's when police say the victim saw three teenage males hop into his vehicle and took off in it, leaving the SUV they had recently stolen behind nearby.
The Hyundai was eventually found unoccupied on Chamberlain Street.
Around 7:30 that morning, a New Haven man was getting into his vehicle on Kneeland Road when a teenager, armed with a handgun, approached him and ordered the driver to get out of the car.
The driver complied, allowing the armed teen, along with two other teenagers, to hop in the vehicle and drive away.
A New Haven officer located the vehicle a short time later on Woodward Avenue and attempted to initiate a traffic stop of the vehicle, but failed to do so.
Officers pursued the vehicle from I-95 to Sargent Drive, Columbus Avenue, and eventually Brownell Street, where the vehicle slowed down and three occupants hopped out and fled as the car was still moving.
Authorities were able to catch up to the three suspects, identified as two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old, and took them into custody.
A black BB gun that had realistic features of a handgun was recovered from the scene.
One of the suspects was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment and later released to New Haven Police.
All three teens were charged in connection to the Kneeland Road carjacking.
It is unclear if any of the suspects were involved in the other two vehicle thefts.
Capt. Duff adds that additional charges are pending against the three teens.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact New Haven Police at 203-946-6304.
