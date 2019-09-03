EASTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed in a crash that happened in Eastford over the weekend.
According to state police, Damon Frechette, 43, of Putnam was traveling on the Boston Turnpike just east of Route 198 on Saturday night.
Frechette tried to handle a sharp uphill leftward curve and lost control of his Ford Fusion, troopers said.
He ran off the road onto the right shoulder and struck a sign.
He continued and struck a utility pole.
Frechette was transported to Day Kimball Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The crash remains under investigation, state police said.
