NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - A busy section of roadway has reopened following a crash Sunday morning.
It occurred just after 4 on the southbound side of Route 8.
Two vehicles were involved in the collision, according the CT Department of Transportation.
Three people had to be taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries are unknown.
Route 8 South was closed between Exits 25 and 24 for a couple of hours, but reopened around 8 a.m.
