SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - One person had to be taken to the hospital after a crash late Saturday night in Shelton.
It all unfolded around 9:15 on the northbound side of Route 6.
Fire officials say of the four vehicles involved, one had rolled over, another was found off in the woods, one had suffered significant damage to its back end, and the other had sustained minor damage.
One person had to be taken to a local trauma facility, where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
