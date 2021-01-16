HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Some steady and heavy rain moved into the state overnight.
Meteorologist Lorin Richardson said it's a not-so-nice start to the weekend, with Saturday morning featuring heavy rain and gusty winds.
Some mixed precipitation is likely in the Northwest Hills, but any accumulation of snow and sleet will be minimal.
The rain is expected to taper by daybreak on Saturday.
However, there will still be a chance for a passing shower or two during the afternoon.
When it's all said and done, 1 to 2 inches of rain could be totaled, with higher amounts in some spots.
Temps are expected to range between 45 and 50 degrees during the day, and 28 and 35 degrees overnight into Sunday.
Sunday is expected to be partly sunny, windy and chilly.
A passing flurry or snow shower will be possible. Highs will range from 38-45.
