HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Rain, gusty wind and a temperature drop may be on the agenda for Friday, but it's what's coming over the weekend that may be the bigger deal.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said a cold front is working its way across the state Friday afternoon.
Temperatures may have peaked for the day between 50 and 55 degrees.
"With the passage of the front, we can expect some rain, also a strong wind," Dixon said. "Gusts to 40mph are possible."
Track the wet weather with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
The rain wraps up by the evening commute.
Behind the front comes a temperature drop. The wind will make it feel even colder.
"Wind chill values [Friday] evening will be in the 20s," Dixon said.
Saturday looks dry with sunshine. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 40s.
However, clouds will be on the increase toward the evening hours.
"Rain then moves in after sunset," Dixon said. "A brief period of an icy mix is possible in the northwest hills at night."
The precipitation continues for most of Sunday, but as mainly a rain event.
"It should wrap up later in the day," Dixon said.
Next week appears to start seasonable and dry with sunshine.
