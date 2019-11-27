HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Some showers are expected ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, but wintry weather is expected at the end of the busy weekend.
On Wednesday, temperatures will rise into the 50s, Meteorologist Mark Dixon said.
It's been a mostly cloudy day, with some showers expected during the afternoon hours.
Track the showers with the Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
Showers will linger into the night, and as the atmosphere turns colder, some wet snow could mix in over the higher elevations in the state.
A few rain and snow showers will linger into Thanksgiving morning, but then the sky turns partly sunny.
“It is going to be a seasonably chilly day with highs in the 40s to near 50, but the wind will make it feel colder. The wind chill will be in the 20s and 30s,” Dixon said.
It’ll be blustery and colder overnight for those Black Friday shoppers.
Friday turns bright and sunny, but brisk. Highs will range from 38 to 45, and the wind chills will be in the 20s and low 30s.
“It’ll be a great day for holiday shopping, but you’ll need to bundle up,” Dixon said.
Saturday will be quiet, but that’s not the same story for Sunday, a busy travel day.
A coastal storm could have a high impact on Sunday and well into Monday.
Channel 3 will be launching an Early Warning Weather Alert ahead of the storm.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the models show the storm starting in the early afternoon on Sunday and lasting through Monday.
"The latest model run indicate a milder track – this means wetter, as opposed to wintry precip for CT. They have been fluctuating, and more fluctuations can be expected… so it still appears that a storm will impact CT, but the timing and precip types (also how much) are still uncertain," Dixon said.
Read the full Technical Discussion here.
