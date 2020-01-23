HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A weekend storm now looks to be mostly a rain event, at least as of Thursday morning's forecast.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the state will start to notice weather changes on Friday.
"It is possible a deck of ocean clouds will overspread the state during the afternoon," Haney explained. "At the same time, a veil of high clouds will arrive in advance of the next storm."
Temperatures on Friday will reach the low and mid-40s. They'll dip to below freezing by Friday night when the clouds thicken.
The storm looks to have a warmer track than originally forecast.
"Therefore, much of the storm will be in the form of rain," Haney said. "Rain or a wintry mix is expected to develop Saturday morning, then a change to all rain appears likely for much of the state during the afternoon."
Temps should range from the 30s to low-40s.
Sunday appears to be cloudy or mostly cloudy with some lingering rain and wet snow.
"Most of the state will see little or no snow accumulation," Haney said. "However, a few inches of snow could accumulate in the higher elevations, especially in the northwest hills."
Any lingering precipitation should end by Sunday night.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
