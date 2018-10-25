HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An impending coastal storm caused Channel 3 to issue an Early Warning Weather Alert.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the rain will begin before dawn on Saturday and will last into Sunday.
"Rainfall totals are expected to range from 1-2” and there could be locally higher amounts," DePrest said.
While there won't be widespread flooding, there could be some flooding in poor drainage areas and where leaves clog storm drains.
Coastal flooding may also be an issue due to high tides and the full "Hunter's Moon."
In fact, a coastal flood watch has been issued for Saturday afternoon.
The wind could also gust up to 40 mph or higher, especially along the coast.
"The gusty wind could cause isolated to scattered power outages," DePrest said.
Temperatures during the day on Saturday should range from the 40s inland to the 50s near the coast.
Lingering rain should taper to drizzle but most of Sunday will be dry.
"We might see a little sunshine break through the clouds Sunday afternoon," DePrest said.
With a little sunshine, temps should rise into the 50s on Sunday.
