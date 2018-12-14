HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There will be a couple of storms over the weekend, one of which may include a wintry mix for parts of the state.
Meteorologist Scot Haney steady rain should develop later Friday night with temperatures above freezing.
It will begin the first of the two storms.
"The first storm will bring light rain to much of the state [Saturday] morning, but the rain should end during the afternoon," Haney said. "We could see a few breaks in the clouds before the day is over especially in northern Connecticut."
Temperatures will range from the 40s inland to the lower 50s at the coast.
The second storm arrives Saturday night into Sunday and is expected to be wetter.
"The rain should last most of Sunday and it will linger into Sunday night," Haney said.
During the day, the state will be caught between the storm and some high pressure. Haney said that will create a raw wind that will limit temperatures to the 30s and low-40s.
"With the influx of colder air from the north, rain could mix with sleet especially in northern Connecticut," he said. "Rain or a wintry mix should end later Sunday night as temperatures drop to near 30 degrees."
There may be some slick spots on roads in parts of the state Sunday night and during the Monday morning commute.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
