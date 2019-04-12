HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The weekend will begin, and end with some rain.
As a cold front approaches the region, rain will move into the state Friday night.
With some showers, there could be heavy rain and some thunder.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said showers will come to an end Saturday morning, and then the sun comes out.
“The clearing will reach Northern Connecticut first, but it may take longer for the clouds to clear away in Southeastern Connecticut,” DePrest said.
Along the shoreline temperatures will be in the 60s, but inland, cities and towns will see temps rise into the 70s.
Saturday night will be a little cooler and partly cloudy.
After a little sun Sunday morning, clouds and rain will return.
“The best chance for showers or a period of rain will come during the afternoon and evening,” DePrest said.
Temperatures on Sunday will be in the 60s.
Rain becomes heavy Sunday night, and there could be some thunderstorms as well.
A soaking rain is likely on Monday morning, and will impact the commute.
“While the steadiest rain should end by midday, a few more showers are likely during the afternoon,” DePrest said.
