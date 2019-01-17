(WFSB) -- As the state braces for a winter storm this weekend, travel will likely be impacted on the roads, the rails and the skies.
People are advised to stay off the roads this weekend, but if you do have to drive, AAA talks about how to stay safe in treacherous conditions.
Experts say most of the safety tips they have for driving in bad weather are very similar to their advice for driving in good weather.
Jennifer Shorette, the director of the AAA Driving School, says even before you hit the road, you should prepare your car.
That means making sure your tires have treat, testing your battery along with your wipers, charging your cell phone, and topping off all of your fluids.
Also pack an emergency kit with items like jumper cables, ice scrapers, and road flares just in case you run into trouble.
"Driving in icy conditions can be very challenging. The best think you can do is slow down and increase your following distances. I can't stress that enough," said Shorette.
Amtrak has already announced it will modify its schedule for Saturday Jan. 19 and Sunday Jan. 20.
Canceled service for Saturday, Jan. 19, includes:
Capitol Limited (Chicago – Washington, D.C.): Trains 29, 30
Lake Shore Limited (Chicago – New York): Trains 49, 449, 48, 448
Modified service for Sunday, Jan. 20, includes:
Acela Express service (Boston – New York – Washington, D.C.): Trains 2250, 2254, 2249, 2251, 2253 will not operate only between New York and Boston. Train 2290 is canceled entirely.
Northeast Regional service (Boston – New York – Washington, D.C.): Trains 160,164, 88,161,135,167 will not operate only between New York and Boston.
Keystone Service (New York – Philadelphia – Harrisburg): Trains 662, 664, 672, 661, 667, 671 are canceled.
Pennsylvanian service (New York – Philadelphia – Harrisburg – Pittsburgh): Trains 42 & 43 are canceled.
Vermonter (St. Albans, Vt. – New York – Washington, D.C.): Trains 54, 57 are not operating between St. Albans, Vt. and New Haven, Conn.
Northeast Corridor service between New York City and Washington, D.C. and points south will continue to operate as scheduled.
Anyone planning on traveling via Amtrak this weekend should check their train status by clicking here.
A winter storm watch was posted for the entire state for late Saturday into late Sunday.
Preliminary snowfall totals call for 8 to 14 inches in the northwest part of the state, 4-8 inches along the interior of CT, and 2-4 in the southeastern part of the state.
Sunday looks to be quite messy, with a variety of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain.
