HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Families can celebrate Earth Day at the Connecticut Science Center.
However, visitors are encouraged to check availability. Tickets need to be reserved.
The Science Center said it has been at capacity through the April break.
A science Straight Talk event called Nature & Nurture is scheduled for April 22 at 6 p.m.
For information, head to the Science Center's website here.
