A science Straight Talk event is set for April 11 at the Connecticut Science Center.

Weekends at the Science Center

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Families can celebrate Earth Day at the Connecticut Science Center.

However, visitors are encouraged to check availability. Tickets need to be reserved.

The Science Center said it has been at capacity through the April break.

A science  Straight Talk event called Nature & Nurture is scheduled for April 22 at 6 p.m.

For information, head to the Science Center's website here.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

