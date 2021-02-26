HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A big open space at the Connecticut Science Center will soon be home to more than a dozen dinosaurs.
The exhibit will be set up next week.
"Dinosaurs around the World" will open on March 6 for the general public.
Science center members, however, can get in early. They will receive a notification with the details.
More information can be found on the Connecticut Science Center's website here.
