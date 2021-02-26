"Dinosaurs around the World" will open on March 6 for the general public.

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A big open space at the Connecticut Science Center will soon be home to more than a dozen dinosaurs.

Weekends at the Science Center

The exhibit will be set up next week.

"Dinosaurs around the World" will open on March 6 for the general public.

Science center members, however, can get in early. They will receive a notification with the details.

More information can be found on the Connecticut Science Center's website here.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.