HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Dinosaurs are at the Connecticut Science Center.
The exhibit is called "Dinosaurs Around the World."
The Science Center warned that the attraction is extremely popular and urged anyone interested in visiting to get tickets well in advance.
While tickets for the last weekend in March have already been booked up, the Science Center said it is still booking through the end of April.
Information can be found on its website here.
