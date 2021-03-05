HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The age of reptiles is coming to the Connecticut Science Center.
A dinosaur exhibit called Dinosaurs Around the World opens on Saturday.
It's included with general admission.
More than a dozen life-size dinosaurs will be on display.
However, guests can not just show up. Tickets must be purchased online.
A link can be found here.
