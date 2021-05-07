HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Science Center's outdoor garden is blooming.
The result of months of labor on top of a parking garage is beginning to show.
Visitors are invited to check it out.
The Science Center is open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. From Wednesday through Friday, it's open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, head to its website here.
