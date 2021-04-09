HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Science Center said it is ready for students' April breaks.
With many schools starting their breaks this coming week or the week after, the Science Center announced that it will be open Mondays and Tuesdays during that time frame.
The Science Center is typically closed those days.
Weekend hours were also extended through April 25. It'll close at 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
More information can be found on the Science Center's website here.
