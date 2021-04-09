The Connecticut Science Center said it is ready for students' April breaks.

Weekends at the Science Center

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Science Center said it is ready for students' April breaks.

With many schools starting their breaks this coming week or the week after, the Science Center announced that it will be open Mondays and Tuesdays during that time frame.

The Science Center is typically closed those days.

Weekend hours were also extended through April 25. It'll close at 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Connecticut Science Center is ready for April break.

More information can be found on the Science Center's website here.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.