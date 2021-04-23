HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Science Center in Hartford is preparing for Make Fest.
The Connecticut Science Center said it's looking for local gardeners, farmers, makers, and artisans to serve as exhibitors at MakeFest: Make it Grow on Saturday, May 22. It's the science center's Family Gardening Day.
It said it aims to highlight the importance of growing healthy, smart, green, and local through engaging on-site and virtual demonstrations, displays, or activities, all centered around Connecticut gardening and agriculture.
More information can be found on the science center's website here.
